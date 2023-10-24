Loving Him Is RED! All the Photos of Taylor Swift Cheering on Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift became the ultimate Kansas City Chiefs fan in the fall of 2023 when she started dating the team’s star tight end, Travis Kelce. The pop star began showing up at both home and away games for the Chiefs, proving to be the most supportive girlfriend.

Fans cannot get enough of Taylor’s animated reactions to the games, as well as her bond with Travis’ parents and other Chiefs WAGs, like Brittany Mahomes. Plus, she’s rocked plenty of stylish Kansas City merchandise for her game day outings.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see photos of Taylor cheering on Travis at the Chiefs at their games!