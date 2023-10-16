Going strong! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a PDA-filled date night in New York City on Sunday, October 15. The hot new couple was photographed holding hands as they exited Waverly Inn, marking two nights out in a row in the Big Apple.

Taylor, 33, looked stunning for the date night, rocking a black miniskirt paired with a sheer black top that had green detailing and a colorful floral design. The look was complete with black combat boots and the singer wore her hair in braided, Folklore-style buns. Travis protectively held tight to her hand as he led her to the car after their dinner.

Earlier in the day, Travis and Taylor spent a few hours apart while he attended the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles and Travis was decked out in green gear to cheer him on. Although it was rumored that Taylor would be showing up for the game with Travis, she stayed behind while he enjoyed a solo outing.

Gotham/GC Images

Things definitely appear to be heating up for Traylor, though, as they were also out and about in New York City on the evening of October 14. Both stars made surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live and were then photographed heading to the show’s afterparty together. Videos showed Travis being the perfect gentleman as he helped Taylor out of and into the car on the night out.

Prior to the pair’s weekend in NYC, Taylor flew to Kansas City to watch Travis play with the Chiefs on October 12. She sat in his family’s private box at Arrowhead Stadium and watched the game with Travis’ parents, as well as his teammate Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes. This was the third Chiefs game that Taylor showed up to in person amid her romance with Travis.

Of course, Taylor also has her own career to keep her busy these days. On October 11, she was in Los Angeles to attend the premiere of her Eras Tour movie. Taylor not only walked the red carpet, but spent time taking selfies with hundreds of fans who showed up for the big night. She also watched the film in one of the theaters with a group of lucky Swifties. Later this month, Taylor will release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which will be her fourth re-recorded album as she proceeds to earn back the masters to her first six records.