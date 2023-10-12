While Taylor Swift made headlines for cheering on Travis Kelce at two Kansas City Chiefs games, he didn’t show the same support by skipping the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie premiere.

Travis, 34, was noticeably absent from Taylor’s premiere at The Grove’s AMC Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11. However, Taylor, 33, didn’t let his absence stop her from having a good time and walked the carpet with her famous friends, including Beyoncé.

Travis hasn’t revealed why he skipped the event, though it’s likely due to the Chiefs’ game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12.

The Ohio native revealed he was interested in Taylor when he admitted he tried and failed to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet during a July stop on her Eras tour. While they weren’t able to get in contact at the show, rumors began to swirl that they were talking in September.

Travis revealed he invited Taylor to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and she shocked fans when she took him up on the offer. The “Cruel Summer” singer attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, on September 24.

While the pair have kept mum about their relationship, Life & Style confirmed the romance rumors “were true” on September 30. “Taylor heard about his story and got his number from her people and called Travis,” a source said at the time.

The insider added that the pair were still in the early stages of dating, though said, “Travis is completely smitten.” The source continued, “He likes that when you take all the fame, glitz and glam away, Taylor is pretty down to earth. She laughs easily and they both have a similar sense of humor.”

One week after Taylor attended her first game, she continued to show her support by cheering for Travis at the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on October 1 at MetLife Stadium. Unlike the game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor was joined by her A-list friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner to watch the game in a private suite.

While Travis seemed to love having Taylor in the audience, many football fans took issue with the heavy coverage of the “Enchanted” singer at the games. Travis later addressed the backlash during the October 4 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?” Travis’ brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, asked. After Travis admitted he thought everyone was “overwhelmed” by the situation, Jason asked his younger brother to share his “honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games.”

Travis shared that he likes seeing celebrities at games, though noted that the constant attention on Taylor was excessive. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis said.

Jason then asked if he thought the NFL was “overdoing it,” which Travis agreed with. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” he said. “Especially my situation.”

Following the backlash, Taylor was noticeably absent from the Chiefs next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8.