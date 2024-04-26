Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sat on the same side of the booth during a date night in Los Angeles, which comes more than one year after her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn faced backlash for sitting in the booth during a meal out with the “Fortnight” singer.

According to a photo shared via X on Thursday, April 25, Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, sat on the same side of the booth while at Madeo Ristorante. She was seated in the inside of the booth as she wore a black top and pulled her hair back, while Travis wore a white collared shirt.

The photo was originally shared by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, who claimed the date took place on Wednesday, April 24.

Shortly after the photo circulated on X, many gushed about how cute the couple was for sitting so close to each other. “Together on a SOFA SEAT, oh i love to see it,” one person commented. Another added, “Notice how she’s sitting in a booth and not a hard f–king chair.”

Several fans praised Travis more than one year after Joe, 33, faced backlash for sitting in the booth during a dinner with Taylor in New Orleans in December 2022. At the time, photos circulated of the Conversations With Friends actor sitting comfortably in the padded booth as Taylor sat on a wooden chair.

Many social media users argued that Joe should have let his girlfriend sit in the more comfortable seat, and the photo became a piece of alleged evidence on why fans thought he wasn’t a good boyfriend following their split in April 2023. Despite the backlash, neither Taylor nor Joe publicly commented on Joe’s decision to take the booth.

Following Taylor’s split from Joe after six years of dating, the “Anti-Hero” singer had a fling with Matty Healy between May and June 2023 before she started dating Travis in summer 2023.

The couple has been spotted out and about on several date nights and vacations during his break from football season and her Eras tour hiatus. Meanwhile, they even packed on the PDA during Coachella earlier this month.

In light of their public romance, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Taylor loves that she and Travis can show off their love to the world. “Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down,” ​the insider shared. “The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her.”

Taylor and Travis’ relationship is a drastic change from her one with Joe, which was extremely private. “Taylor had mixed feelings about Joe’s aversion to PDA,” the source continued. “Taylor can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing.”