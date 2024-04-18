Who Was in Joe Alwyn’s Tortured Man Club Group Chat?

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the name of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, is a nod to ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s “Tortured Man Club” group chat. Joe previously revealed the identities of the men who were in the group chat with him – Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott – and fans want to learn more about them.

Who Is Andrew Scott From the ‘Tortured Man Club’ Group Chat?

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Andrew is actually the creator of the “Tortured Man Club” group chat, according to Joe. The Conversations With Friends star said that he and Andrew “were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson,” during an interview with Variety in December 2022.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

However, before Andrew starred as the “hot priest” in the film adaptation of Sally’s book Normal People, he starred in the series Sherlock as Sherlock Holmes’ nemesis, Jim Moriarty, from 2010 to 2017. Andrew said in an interview with The Independent that the role completely changed his career. In 2018, he took on the role of The Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series Fleabag.

Who Is Paul Mescal?

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Paul’s first role was in Normal People as one of the main characters, Connell Waldron, while Joe starred as Nick in Conversations With Friends. Both Normal People and Conversations With Friends are books written by Sally, and the two men became friends through that connection. Paul’s role in the miniseries earned him a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor.

Joe has previously said that the Tortured Man Club group chat “is, I guess, a reflection on Connell and Nick,” during an interview with GQ in May 2022.

Why Do Taylor Swift Fans Think the ‘Tortured Man Club’ Inspired ‘TTPD’?

When Taylor announced the name of her album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Swifties immediately began to dig for potential clues about the album. Many fans immediately made the connection between TTPD and Joe’s group chat and became convinced that the album would feature songs about Taylor and Joe’s breakup. Social media lit up with fans sharing memes about Joe, Paul and Andrew’s reaction when they learned the name of the album.

Days before The Tortured Poets Department dropped, Taylor dropped hints by the way of Apple Music and revealed one word a day. On April 18, 2024, the complete sentence read, “We hereby conduct this post mortem.”

The clue sent Swifties into a flurry as they began to speculate on the meaning behind the sentence.

“‘WE HEREBY CONDUCT THIS POST MORTEM.’ Her & Joe’s relationship is the dead body. Taylor is the one examining. This album is her report on the examination of their relationship,” a fan summed it up.