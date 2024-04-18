Fans are expecting Taylor Swift to drop many bombshells about her love life in her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. While her romance with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn will likely be a topic, other Swifties have speculated that she will sing about her fling with Matty Healy.

After the track list was announced on February 5, many fans took to social media to speculate that the song titles hint at her brief fling with Matty, 35. Taylor, 34, has always been strategic about the order of songs on her albums, so many have wondered if the second half of the songs will depict her life following her split from Joe, 33.

The first half of The Tortured Poets Department, which drops on Friday, April 19, includes songs like “Fortnite,” “So Long, London” and “But Daddy, I Love Him,” which could likely be about her romance with the Conversation With Friends actor.

Meanwhile, the eighth track is titled “Florida!!!” and features Florence Welch. While it has not yet been confirmed that the song is about, Taylor was in Tampa, Florida, on her Eras tour when news broke about her split from Joe.

As many fans remember, Taylor and Joe called it quits after six years of dating in April 2023. The “Cardigan” singer didn’t waste any time and reports began to circulate in May 2023 that she was dating Matty.

According to online theories, the second half of the album could likely be about Matty if they’re listed in chronological order. The last eighth songs in the 16 song album include tracks such as “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” “Guilty as Sin?” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Despite the speculation, Taylor has not commented on who inspired each of the songs on the album.

The “Enchanted” singer and The 1975 musician have had a long history before their 2023 romance. The duo was first linked in 2014 when they were spotted on separate outings wearing each other’s merchandise. However, they never clarified the status of their relationship and rumors died down until Matty said it was “emasculating” to date someone more famous than him in a 2016 interview.

“It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift,” the “Chocolate” singer told Q Magazine at the time. “The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. That.’”

Matty later took back the comments.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor and Matty reconnected in 2021 when they collaborated on a song that was never released for her Midnights album, while she joined his band during a London concert in January 2022 to perform her song “Anti-Hero” and a cover of The 1975’s “The City.”

After news broke that Taylor and Joe split, the Pennsylvania native and “Girls” singer sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on several outings together. In addition to seemingly going on dates, Matty attended several of her Eras tour shows and even performed in opening act Phoebe Bridgers’ set for several nights.

However, their fling didn’t last long and reports circulated that they split in June 2023. “Taylor and Matt are no longer romantically involved,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They had fun together, but it was never serious.”