Did Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Leak?

Numerous Taylor Swift fans thought Christmas came two days early, believing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, leaked on April 17, 2024, instead of its scheduled April 19, 2024, drop. Swifties want to know if the songs are real and how the “leak” might have happened.

Did Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Leak?

A Google Drive link began circulating online featured 17 songs, which is the number of tracks on TTPD. A snippet ​allegedly from the song “loml” started popping up on X, where Taylor appeared to be singing the lyrics, “Don’t know you super well but I think that you might be the same as me, behaving normally.”

One fan posted what they claimed was “So Long, London,” to their TikTok account. Taylor’s voice was heard singing, “It’s 6 a.m., what happened to our midnights? I pack my things and hope its not a risk,” over a piano accompaniment before the tune

Some fans believed the “leak” may have been songs created by artificial intelligence. Even the user who posted the “So Long, London” TikTok video wrote in the caption, “Two days to go before the TTPD album release. Not gonna lie, the AI songs released were so good.”

What Are Fans Saying About the Allegedly Leaked ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

For those who heard the “songs” that were allegedly leaked, there was mixed response. One user wrote on X, “TTPD leak lmao. Fortnight ft Post Malone, the way it’s trash,” with crying emojis.

X

X

“One thing I will say about TTPD is there’s no standout track. When I first heard the Midnights leak, I knew instantly Anti-Hero would be a hit. This can possibly be more acclaimed, but I need more. I’ll give it another listen,” another user wrote.

One Swiftie pointed out, “Twitter calling TTPD leaks a snoozefest which means we got a critically acclaimed Grammy winning masterpiece on the way.”

What Has Taylor Swift Said About ​The Tortured Poets Department’s Alleged Leak?

Hours after the LP’s alleged leak became a trending topic, Taylor shared a post on X, simply telling fans, “2 days til THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.” She seemed to hint that the album itself was not out and available for public consumption yet.

Taylor Swift/X

When Did Taylor Swift Announce the Release of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

The singer shocked fans in the best way possible when accepting the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the February 4, 2024, awards ceremony. While many expected the “Karma” songstress to announce the long-awaited release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), she had a bigger surprise.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor began before announcing, “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”