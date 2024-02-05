She’s done it again! As Swifties were all convinced that Taylor Swift would be announcing the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2024 Grammy Awards, the “Mastermind” songstress shocked fans when she announced the upcoming release of her 11th studio album.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor, 34, said as she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Sunday, February 4, event. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.“

She continued, “I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you, thank you.”

Taylor – who is nominated for a whopping six awards at the 66th annual ceremony – kept to her word and immediately shared the news via social media. “All’s fair in love and poetry … New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19,” she captioned a photo of the cover art, showing her laying in a white bed wearing black high-waisted shorts and a sheer black top.

The second photo in the slide shows notes scribbled on a paper and placed into a manila envelope with the label reading “TPD.” “And so I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms. My muses, acquired like bruises, my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink,” the note reads. “All’s fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

The Midnights artist walked the red carpet solo just days after celebrating her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s AFC Championship win on January 28, sending Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

While the NFL tight end could not accompany his girlfriend on her big night due to his practice schedule for the big game, Taylor is set to resume her record-breaking Eras tour on Wednesday, February 7, in Tokyo, Japan. After four back-to-back nights at the Tokyo Dome, Swifties are convinced that the Pennsylvania native can make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer on her man before jetting off to Australia for her February 16 show.

After all, if she makes it, Super Bowl LVIII will be Taylor’s 13th time attending an NFL game since she and Travis began dating last fall. And she proved tonight that she’s all about her lucky number!