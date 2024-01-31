Fans have been wondering if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be making their red carpet debut at a couple at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, but the Kansas City Chiefs star has revealed where he’s going to be on music’s biggest night.

Is Travis Kelce Going to the Grammys?

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis said on the January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

Where Will Travis Kelce be on Grammys Day?

Travis will be flying from Kansas City to Las Vegas, the home of Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place exactly one week after the Grammys on February 11. “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ‘ol Super Bowl that we got in a week,” he jokingly noted.

What Grammy Awards Could Taylor Swift Win?

While Travis is certain that Taylor will win all of her categories, she’s up for a total of six nominations, including three of the night’s most competitive categories. Midnights will be competing for Album of the Year, while “Anti-Hero” is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Taylor is nominated for Best Pop Solo performance for the same tune and is competing for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” featuring Ice Spice. Finally, Taylor is up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Has Taylor Swift Ever Made a Red Carpet Appearance With a Previous Boyfriend?

To date, Taylor has never walked a red carpet with anyone she’s dated. In her previous six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, the former couple had their most public date night at the 2020 Golden Globes. However, The Favorite star met up with Taylor inside the event where they sat together while she posed on the red carpet solo.

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl?

Taylor has a scheduling conflict similar to Travis and the Grammys, although she’s doing her best to make it to the big game. The “Cruel Summer” singer is playing the final show of her Eras tour‘s four-night run in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10, which is the eve of the Super Bowl.

However, she has her own private jet and flying from Tokyo to Las Vegas will work in her favor when it comes to time zones. Taylor’s concert is set to end at around 11 p.m. Tokyo time that Saturday, which is 6 a.m. on Saturday ​in Las Vegas.

It ​takes a minimum of 13 hours to get from Tokyo to Las Vegas on a commercial flight. If Taylor left immediately after her concert via her private jet, that would allow her to touch down in Las Vegas sometime Saturday night, giving her plenty of time to get ready for the Super Bowl’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff the next day.