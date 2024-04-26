Matty Healy’s ex Halsey showed support for Taylor Swift by posting a shirtless photo of her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, wearing The Tortured Poets Department merch.

Halsey, 29, proved that she’s Team Taylor after the “Enchanted” singer, 34, broke down her relationship and split from Matty, 35, in her latest album, which was released on April 19.

Just six days after the album was released, the “Without Me” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 25, to share a photo of Avan, 32, rocking a pair of sweatpants with the TTPD logo. Halsey didn’t leave a caption on the photo, though she did add a white heart emoji on the image.

Halsey previously dated Matty in 2015. Following their split, both of the musicians shared insight into their relationship by penning songs about each other. While Halsey is rumored to be singing about The 1975 frontman in her 2015 song “Colors,” fans believe the band’s 2016 song “The Sound” was inspired by the romance.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Matty had a brief romance in 2014. Nine years later, they rekindled their relationship in May 2023 following Taylor’s split from Joe Alwyn. The pair seemed to have a whirlwind romance, and Matty attended several of her Eras tour shows in different states. However, their love wasn’t meant to be and they called it quits in June 2023.

While many people initially believed that Matty and Taylor’s romance was just a fling, she made it clear that she had deep feelings for the “Chocolate” singer on her 11th studio album. Fans believe that Matty inspired several songs on the album, including “But Daddy I Love Him.” In the track, Taylor sings about the negative backlash she received for the romance and argued that she was the only person that gets to decide who she dates.

The “All Too Well” singer has not confirmed who any of the songs are about, though Matty did break his silence about the album on Wednesday, April 24. “I haven’t really listened to that much of it,” he said when asked to rank his “diss track” in a video obtained by TMZ. “I’m sure it’s good.”

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

Not only did Halsey support Taylor’s latest album, but she has always been open about being a fan of the “Anti-Hero” singer. “I literally cried hysterically during tolerate it and then rep set started and I was like oh she did this on purpose cause now I gotta wipe my face it’s bad bitch hours,” she wrote via X after attending the Eras tour in August 2023.