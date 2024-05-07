Country music’s most eligible bachelor Riley Green broke a lot of hearts when fans spotted what appeared to be a women’s purse in the background of his recent Instagram video. However, the “Different ‘Round Here” singer tells Life & Style that it was all a misunderstanding.

“The mysterious purse,” Riley, 35, joked on the red carpet at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 4. “I woke up and, uh, I guess I didn’t pay enough attention to what was in the background, but it’s like a strap, but it’s, it’s my bag. It’s like a man’s duffel bag, but everybody was so sure it was a purse.”

He went on to say that his “phone was going crazy.” “I don’t know. I mean, I guess I need to pay more attention to what’s in the background of my videos, but I think it did pretty well. The video got several million views, so just put a purse in the back. I need more purses in my videos.”

The video in question showed the Alabama native sitting in front of a window in an apartment, playing an acoustic version of his latest hit “Worst Way” on his guitar.

“Brand new music out tonight at midnight. #worstway #countrymusic #weouthere,” he captioned the April 10 clip. His mostly-female fanbase was quick to dissect the video and immediately flooded the comments section with questions about the mysterious handbag.

“I’m happily married but that purse broke my heart a little,” one fan wrote. “The purse in the back be breakin’ lots of hearts RG,” another chimed in. “The purse in the back better be a relatives,” yet another fan joked.

“Worst Way” was released as part of Riley’s most recent album, Way Out Here, which he released on April 12.

“The song ‘Way Out Here’ was a cover of a Josh Thompson song that I just loved growing up and really just kind of wanted to shine some light on that song. I thought it would fit me really well,” he told Life & Style of the title track. “The rest of that project was just things that I’ve been writing over the holidays, you know, it was tough. Much time as we spent on the road, I don’t get to write as much as I’d love to. So that Christmas and Thanksgiving break is really when I get through a lot my writing. So it was great to put some music out at the top of the year. And have some new songs to play on this tour.”