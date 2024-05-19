Travis Kelce revealed what his favorite song off of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department album is, and the answer likely won’t surprise fans.

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,’” Travis, 34, told People in an interview published on Sunday, May 19.

While Taylor, 34, hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind the track, many fans have speculated that the song is about her boyfriend. She reflects on the giddiness she felt at the beginning of a relationship in the song, alluding the experience to developing feelings when you’re young.

“I feel so high school every time I look at you,” she sings in the chorus. Meanwhile, Taylor also mentions the game “Kiss, Marry, Kill,” which seemingly references a conversation Travis had with interviewer Kristina Zias in 2016 for AfterBuzz TV. At the time, Travis revealed he would want to kiss Taylor while playing the game.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?” the Pennsylvania native sings. “It’s just a game, but really, I’m bettin’ on all three for us two.”

“So High School” isn’t the only song on the album, which was released on April 19, that is seemingly about Travis. Fans also think that “The Alchemy” is about the professional athlete, as Taylor makes several football references while describing a new romance.

Travis has been very supportive of Taylor’s music career, and recently flew to Europe to attend her last show in Paris on May 12. He was spotted dancing in a suite with Ross Travis, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper,, while Taylor seemingly gave her man many shout-outs throughout the show.

The “Betty” singer pointed out it was their 87th stop on the Eras tour – which happens to be Travis’ football jersey number for the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, she also wore Chiefs colors –red and yellow – during the 1989 set. “So High School” is already featured on the setlist, though Taylor seemingly gave another shout-out to Travis when she sang “The Alchemy” as one of the show’s surprise songs.

Three days after the concert, Travis gushed about the show during the May 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Gotham/GC Images

“It was fun. It was a blast,” he told brother Jason Kelce. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”