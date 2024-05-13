Taylor Swift Plays The Alchemy as a Surprise Song for Travis

Taylor Swift surprised fans by playing her song “The Alchemy” the same night boyfriend Travis Kelce attended the Eras tour in Paris on Sunday, May 12.

Taylor, 34, began including music from her album The Tortured Poets Department when she kicked off the European leg of her tour. Fans believe that the two tracks “So High School” and “The Alchemy” reference her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. While “So High School” was included as part of the ​setlist, “The Alchemy” was not, ​but the Grammy winner played it as ​one of her surprise ​songs of the night to honor Travis, 34. The tune includes football-themed lyrics like “cut ‘em from the team,” “I touch down,” and more.

For the 1989 portion of the Sunday, May 12, show, the “Cruel Summer” artist wore a red and yellow outfit to match the colors of the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor also announced to the crowd that this was her 87th show on the Eras tour, a reference to Travis’ jersey number.

“Can you believe this is our 87th show?” she asked the crowd before launching into “The Alchemy.”

Travis attended the performance with his good friend Ross Travis, ​Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, was also spotted with the group. When Taylor performed “Blank Space” from her 1989 album, she noticeably blew Travis a kiss as she sang the line, “You know I love the players and you love the game.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

To end the night, Taylor sang “Karma” from her Midnights album. The song has been a favorite of Swifties ever since she changed the lyrics to reference Travis by singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” The original lyric – “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” – was a reference to her ex Joe Alwyn, who is an actor.

Taylor first changed the line when Travis attended her show in ​Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 11. A member of the audience caught the NFL pro’s reaction to the lyric change on video and fans could see Travis break into a big smile before burying his face in his hands. He was standing beside Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, at the moment and Scott, 72, grinned and patted Travis on the back. Afterward, Travis waited backstage for Taylor, and fans were thrilled to see ​her rush to throw her arms around her boyfriend’s neck before planting a big kiss on his lips.