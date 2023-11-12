Taylor Swift had Travis Kelce blushing while he attended her Eras tour show in Argentina on Saturday, November 11. The singer closed out her show with the song “Karma” and made a noticeable lyric change for her new man.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor, 33, sang at the show, referring to Travis’ football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The original lyric – “karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me” – was a reference to her ex Joe Alwyn, who is an actor.

A concert attendee was filming Travis, 34, when Taylor sang the new line. The NFL star couldn’t stop blushing and buried his face in his hands before dancing along to the rest of the track. He was watching the concert with Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, who cheered when he heard the lyric change.

Getty

Another video from the crowd showed Travis blowing a kiss at Taylor before she finished the show. He then waited patiently backstage for her and waved to fans who had gathered in the area. Taylor immediately ran into Travis’ arms and gave him a kiss once she saw him.

With the Chiefs on a bye week from the NFL, Travis was able to fly to Argentina to support Taylor. After attending a charity gala on November 9, he arrived in time for the November 10 concert, which ended up being postponed to Sunday, November 12 due to weather. Taylor and Travis were able to enjoy a Friday date night in Buenos Aires instead. Fans filmed them holding hands as they exited a restaurant together.

Ahead of his trip, Travis hinted at what he would be up to on his bye week on the November 8 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “I might just say f–k it and go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis teased. “My skin’s getting real pale so I’ve got to go somewhere sunny [and] closer to the equator.”

This hot new couple went public with their relationship on September 24 when Taylor attended Travis’ football game in Kansas City. She showed up at three more games after that, as well, and Travis spent a weekend in New York City with the “Anti-Hero” singer in October.

After Taylor closes out the weekend in Argentina, she’ll be taking the Eras tour to Brazil for six shows beginning on Friday, November 17. The Chiefs don’t play again until November 20, but it’s unclear if Travis will be able to attend the next string of concerts. Once the South America leg is complete, Taylor has a break until she heads to Asia in February.