Taylor Swift‘s romance with Travis Kelce has been sealed with a kiss for the first time in a photo. The Kansas City Chiefs star beamed with a huge smile as he got a sweet peck on the cheek from the “Karma” singer in an Instagram snapshot shared by his teammate’s girlfriend on Monday, October 23.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.‘s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, posted a series of photos of the two couples after the Chiefs defeated the San Diego Chargers 31 to 17 at home in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22. Taylor, 33, was still wearing her red team sweatshirt and black pleated miniskirt but changed out of her black platform boots into comfy white sneakers as she put her left hand across 34-year-old Travis’ chest and kissed his left cheek. The 6-foot-5 player bent his head down towards her so it would be easier to reach.

“This upload just broke the internet,” one fan commented next to the pictures, while another told Chariah she was, “Doing the Lord’s work posting this photo.” One follower told her, “Girl do you know what you just did by posting this?? i love you,” as another wrote, “Awwwww Taylor Swift say that’s her man now.” One Swiftie told Chariah, “I literally cannot thank you enough for this.”

Courtesy of Chariah Gordon/Instagram

Taylor and Travis have been photographed by paparazzi holding hands on numerous occasions since their romance began in September, but this is the first time a kissing photo has surfaced showing how serious the two have become. Some fans wrote that the kiss was “iconic,” and one user commented of Chariah, “Girl woke up today and thought ‘today im gonna be Swifties superhero.'”

The pop superstar was as animated as ever during the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers, even showing off a new celebration handshake with quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany Mahomes, while sitting together in the team’s box. The two have become close friends ever since Taylor’s romance with Travis began.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress attended her fourth Chiefs game since Travis invited her to come see him play in the same stadium where he watched her Eras tour in July. Fans were stunned and overjoyed when Taylor showed up to see the Chiefs trounce the Chicago Bears on September 24, sitting in a box with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, while cheering on the tight end excitedly when he scored a touchdown as he was caught gazing up in the stands at his new love interest.

The pair left the stadium together and headed to a private party at a local hotspot, which resulted in the first PDA photo of the couple as Taylor was snapped sitting on Travis’ lap with her arm around his neck.

The following week, Taylor watched Travis and the Chiefs play again when they traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets. He was photographed leaving her Tribeca apartment the morning of the game and returning to the team’s hotel.

The Grammy winner was once again cheering on Travis in Kansas City as the team beat the Denver Broncos in October 12’s Thursday Night Football game. That gave the duo a long weekend together which they spent in New York City. After the Ohio native appeared on Saturday Night Live during a spoof about how the NFL has seemed to go overboard in covering their romance, the two held hands as they entered and left the show’s afterparty.

Travis gushed about what it felt like to be dating Taylor during a team media availability with reporters on October 6, saying it was even more incredible than winning the NFL’s biggest game.

“Winning the Super Bowl was an indescribable feeling, and right now, I am even more fulfilled,” the Chiefs’ star stated. “The attention and recognition from fans makes it seem like I’m on top of the world.”

Travis then revealed how he was coping the with the intense media attention, saying, “You have got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason. Got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments,” adding, “We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos all over the place, but it comes with it.”