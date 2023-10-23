Travis Kelce’s dream of having Taylor Swift wear a friendship bracelet with his number on it has come true! The “Lavender Haze” singer attended Travis’ football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22, and she was rocking a beaded bracelet with her man’s jersey number, 87, in the middle. The numbers were surrounded by two red hearts, as well.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the bracelet and swooned over Taylor’s shoutout to the star tight end. Back in July, Travis attended one of Taylor’s Eras tour concerts and admitted that he wished he’d been able to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it afterward, so this was a full circle moment!

In addition to the bracelet, Taylor was decked out in Chiefs attire, pairing her red, crew neck sweatshirt with a black skirt. The pop star has proven to be quite a good luck charm for Travis and his team, as they’ve won all four games she’s attended this year so far. Following the October 22 game, Taylor left the stadium with Travis and they headed back to his house together.

Taylor and Travis’ relationship has made major headlines since they were first rumored to be dating in early September. Although the pro athlete’s football schedule keeps him quite busy at this time of year, he also made plenty of time for his girlfriend. After the Chiefs played a Thursday night football game on October 12, Travis jetted to New York City to spend the weekend with Taylor, and they hard-launched their relationship with PDA while out on the town.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s about to be pretty busy again herself. Her next rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), comes out on Friday, October 27. She’ll then head to South America for the next leg of her Eras tour, which begins on November 9. This leg will have nine dates in Argentina and Brazil throughout the month of November.

Luckily, she appears to have a bit of a break for the holidays after that, with the tour not picking up again until she heads to Asia in early February. After that, she’ll be consistently touring internationally until mid-August, aside from a short break during March and April.

Travis’ football season will continue throughout the fall and early winter, with the last possible game of the season being the Super Bowl on February 11, if the Chiefs make it to the big game once again. “Travis is planning to be there to spend time with [Taylor at her international shows],” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. “[They] are very serious about their careers and bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”