And just like that… Cynthia Nixon is in a bind!

Two of the 58-year-old actress’ major projects — the Sex and the City reboot and The Gilded Age — are slated to resume filming simultaneously.

And with Kim Cattrall‘s character out of the Sex picture, And Just Like That… can’t afford to lose Cynthia, too.

“Behind the scenes, efforts are underway to facilitate her participation in both series,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Given the significance of her roles, there’s a collective effort to ensure scheduling conflicts are minimized.”

A pal adds that Cynthia “is actively engaged in finding a resolution” — so she doesn’t have to make an impossible choice!

And Just Like That…, which premiered on Max on December 9, 2021, was renewed for a third season in August 2023, and it’s slated to premiere in 2025. The Gilded Age is also filming for a third season after the series was renewed in December 2023.