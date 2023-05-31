Actress Kim Cattrall has long said she’d sworn off reprising her iconic role as Samantha Jones in any more Sex and the City movies, but will she return for season 2 of the SATC revival And Just Like That? Keep reading for details on if she’ll be stepping back into the part.

Does Kim Cattrall Return as Samantha in ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2?

Yes, but only for a brief and shining moment. Kim will appear in one scene and not see or speak to any of the other stars of the series in person, Variety reported on May 31.

Kim will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw, according to the outlet, with sources revealing she shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City.

The actress got an extra perk for her appearance, as she was dressed by SATC‘s longtime costumer Patricia Field, who is not working on AJLT due to commitments with Netflix’s ever so fashionable Emily in Paris.

Where Was Samantha’s Character in Season 1 of ‘And Just Like That’?

The character of Samantha had relocated to London from New York and will remain there for the second season. Carrie and Samantha exchanged several texts during the first season, after the pair’s longtime friendship became estranged when Carrie let Sam go as her publicist due to financial reasons. In the finale, the pair were on their way to mending fences and hoped to reconcile in the future.

Why Didn’t Kim Cattrall Appear in Season 1 of ‘And Just Like That’?

After Kim said in a 2017 interview she didn’t want to appear as Samantha in any more SATC movies, she wasn’t asked to join the HBO Max revival.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Sarah Jessica said in a June 2022 interview on “The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter” podcast.

Photo by New Line Cinema/HBO/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.'”

“We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what [showrunner] Michael [Patrick King] wanted to do,” SJP continued about the decision to have Samantha talked about but not physically part of the series. “And we thought he handled it beautifully — that she was there, and she was present — and that was kind of nice for all of us and, I think, the audience.”

What Has Kim Cattrall Said About Playing Samantha Again?

Sarah and costar Kristin Davis told fans how heartbroken they were in 2016 when Kim refused to sign on for a third Sex and the City film. Kim responded in an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan that she would never play Samantha again while taking a swipe at SJP. “For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets. I just wish that Sarah had been nicer,” continuing, “I’ve moved on, this is what my 60s are about, they’re about me making decisions for me, not my career, for me. And that feels frickin’ fantastic.”

“This isn’t about more money. It’s not about more scenes. It’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another … It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it,” Kim added.