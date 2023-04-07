Made for TV! The Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer Danielle Cabral has fit in with her costars with ease during the show’s season 13. Although she’s been deemed as being extra online, it just so happens that the lavish wifey is no stranger to the cameras. In fact, Danielle revealed she was on MTV’s True Life almost two decades before her Real Housewives of New Jersey debut. Keep reading to learn more about her reality TV debut and what other films and series she’s starred in!

When Was Danielle Cabral On ‘True Life’?

The Boujie Kidz founder starred on the former MTV show alongside two other young women in 2006 during True Life: I’m a Staten Island Girl. She appeared on the show two years later for a “where are they” now episode and went by her maiden name, Danielle DiPietro.

Viewers saw Danielle on her journey to become an actress, where she took technical acting classes and went to an audition.

A TikTok user posted a clip of Danielle on the show in February 2023, noting they knew she was a “familiar face.”

Liz Wadman

Fans went crazy in the comments section and were entirely shook that the revelation.

“I knew I recognized her! I couldn’t place it though,” one person wrote, while a second person commented, “OMG I vividly remember this episode and I still didn’t realize that was her until now ahaha.”

Danielle opened up about her time on the show and how it made her “nervous” to join RHONJ during a March 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen.

“I got a lot of heat for [True Life]. A ton,” Danielle said, noting that her neighbors weren’t fans of the cameras. “Yeah, they were not happy about it. Even during filming, it was very hard. They were not nice. They weren’t nice, so I was very nervous going into [RHONJ] of all things. It wasn’t so much of what I did, it was the kind of rep we gave Staten Island. Because it was before Jersey Shore, it was before shows came out, and people were like, ‘Oh my god, Staten Island, who are these people?!’ And they had a problem with it.”

What Other Reality Shows Has Danielle Cabral Appeared On?

Danielle and her husband, Nate Cabral, appeared on an episode of HGTV’s Family Under Construction in 2014. The pair took fans along the renovation of their New Jersey home, which was featured in a span of eight episodes.

“On top of a crazy remodel schedule, working full time jobs and trying to enjoy being newlyweds we had to film a television series,” Danielle told The Herald News in September 2014. “In between ripping down walls and nailing in wood, we had to film interviews about what we just did! It was an experience we all will never forget.”