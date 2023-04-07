'Thank Him!' Kyle Cooke Defends VPR's Schwartz After Polarizing ‘WWHL’

Keeping it in the Bravo family. Summer House star Kyle Cooke spoke out in defense of Tom Schwartz and his “honest, candid answers” during the Vanderpump Rules cast member’s polarizing appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Y’all jump to conclusions when we are verbose, energetic or unhinged,” Kyle, 40, commented on a post shared to a Bravo fanpage on Thursday, April 6. “I know Tom well and don’t even think he was buzzed for this. Def no [pasta emoji].”

The Loverboy founder appeared to be referring to rumors surrounding Tom’s demeanor during his WWHL appearance.

The restauranteur, 40, was a guest on the talk show during its Wednesday, April 5, episode. He answered host Andy Cohen‘s questions about Scandoval and his divorce from fellow VPR cast member and longtime love Katie Maloney. At one point, the TomTom co-owner referred to his ex-wife, 36, as a “monster” and made headlines for asking fans to give best friend Tom Sandoval “a hug” amid his ongoing cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Katie, for her part, slammed her ex-husband’s words on the talk show, telling him to “read the room” before speaking. “Tom, I have two words for you: media training,” she also shared via Instagram Stories. “Because you’re just going to say whatever lands in your head and that’s not good.”

However, Kyle didn’t feel the same way.

“You should just thank him for his stream of consciousness on a topic that has most people picking their words wisely,” the Summer House star’s comment read, in reference to Scandoval. “Also, keep in mind it’s tough to give concise answers on WWHL where the 20 minutes fly by and Andy usually has to cut people off bc there’s an itinerary for each episode.”

He concluded by saying that Andy let Tom “take his time” to answer each question. “[He] provided a rare unfiltered perspective on this oversaturated topic,” Kyle added.

The “oversaturated topic,” of course, is the months-long affair that went on between Sandoval, 39, and Raquel, 28, amid the musician’s nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Life & Style confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval and Ariana had split, with a source revealing that “the rumor is true.” The insider added, “They, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Sandoval and Raquel have both issues apologies following their infidelities. However, Tom gave more insight into their current relationship while on WWHL.

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was a linear thing,” the Florida native recalled on Wednesday. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”