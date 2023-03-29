It’s no secret that the cast of Vanderpump Rules has been embroiled in drama ever since the series premiered on Bravo in 2013. Although fans have seen their fair share of insanity throughout the show’s 10 seasons, nothing will reportedly compare to the season 10 reunion, which promises to be the most explosive yet, as two cast members allegedly almost got into a physical fight on set over Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair. Keep reading for details.

Who Attended the Season 10 ‘VPR’ Reunion?

Nearly the entire season 10 cast of Vanderpump Rules attended the reunion, including Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Raquel. It is unclear if Kristina Kelly was present, as she just welcomed her first child, a son named River, in March 2023. It is also unclear if Charli Burnett attended.

Show producer Lisa Vanderpump was also in attendance, and the reunion was hosted by Andy Cohen, who told fans in an Instagram Story after filming, “Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid.”

Lala added in an Instagram Story of her own, “That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life, I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl in a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now.”

Who Got Into a Fight at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion?

Former VPR star Jax Taylor – who did not attend the reunion – alleged that there was a near-brawl between two unnamed cast members during filming. “I heard it was crazy. Heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” he told Extra on March 27. “There was security there. There was almost brawls.”

The Bravo alum added, “Yeah, I don’t know what I’m allowed to say… I have a feeling it’s the two boys… In fact, I know that because I talked to him… I talked to him right after it happened because I checked in with everybody.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The following day, a Bravo fan account claimed that Jax had “let it slip” while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet that it was Sandoval and Schwartz who almost got physical with one another.

However, a source close to production refuted the “When Reality Hits” podcaster’s claims, telling Life & Style, “There is absolutely no truth to this.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Spoilers

Though the cast had their phones taken away before filming and have remained tight-lipped about the reunion, Lisa opened up about how the three-part special will differ from previous reunions during her Watch What Happens Live appearance in March 2023.

“We will have a much better understanding when we get through the reunion. But I think it is going to be really tough. I don’t think it is going to be the same reunion where there are these accusations flying because they admitted to it,” she told host Andy. “I think it is going to be difficult. … This is huge. This is breaking up a couple that has been together for [nearly 10] years and the deceit. [Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”