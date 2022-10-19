Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent (real name: Lauren Elyse Burningham) certainly makes the big bucks thanks to her reality TV career and other business ventures. The Bravolebrity’s net worth stands tall after years of starring on the hit series, working for Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant. However, Lala doesn’t only rely on the entertainment industry for a paycheck. Keep reading to find out how Lala makes her money.

What Is Lala Kent’s Net Worth?

Lala’s net worth is an estimated $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Lala Kent Join ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The Salt Lake City, Utah, native joined the show in 2015 during season 4 as a recurring cast member and was later promoted to a main star by season 6.

During the series, Lala has opened up about her past relationship with ex Randall Emmett, with whom she shares daughter Ocean. The two met in December 2015 and eventually made their romance public three years later. In September 2018, they announced their engagement but had to postpone their wedding plans until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While they seemingly enjoyed a blissful relationship, Lala and Randall called it quits by November 2021 after she saw photos of the producer with other women in Nashville. Lala opened up about the situation shortly after their split on an episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” she confessed in December 2021, referring to Randall’s cheating. “I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t.”

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

The Hard Kill actress then added how she ultimately figured out her husband’s infidelity.

“The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, ‘The second I get a pit in my stomach, it’ll be a different conversation,’” she explained in her podcast episode. “I got that pit, and I got the f–k out.”

In March 2022, Randall broke his silence about their breakup and the cheating allegations during an episode of the “Genuinely GG” podcast.

“I just have to always look at the big picture … I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it,” he noted at the time. “No matter what is said about me.”

He then explained “there’s always two sides to every story,” but Randall mentioned he is “not going to ever take [his side] to the public.”

“I just don’t feel it’s appropriate,” he added. “I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman. And, you know, I just hope that in time, that kind of all mellows out.”

Lala Kent Has Starred in Movies

Aside from VPR, the SUR employee has landed roles in multiple film productions, including One Shot, 10 Minutes Gone, Vault and Spree, according to her IMDb page.

Lala Kent Has Multiple Business Ventures

Aside from her film and reality TV career, the Bravo personality also owns several businesses, including the cosmetic brands Give Them Lala Beauty and Give Them Lala Skin.

She also owns a baby wardrobe company called Give Them Lala Baby, whose official business Instagram page features her and daughter Ocean’s names in the bio.

Aside from fashion and beauty, the blonde babe also manages the “Give Them Lala” podcast.