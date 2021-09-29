It’s no surprise Vanderpump Rules newbie Randall Emmett is rich — after all, his fiancée, Lala Kent, bragged about his finances in the early days of the show — but exactly how much is the filmmaker worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Randall’s estimated net worth totals out to $20 million.

How did the film and TV pro amass so much cash over the course of his career? Here’s a breakdown.

Randall Is a Successful Movie Producer (and New Director)

After starting his a career as an intern for producer Jerry Bruckheimer and working with major talent agency International Creative Management, Randall became actor Mark Wahlberg‘s assistant — which was his true gateway into the industry. Fun fact: Through this connection, the Florida native is said to be the inspiration for the character Turtle on Entourage, which Wahlberg produced.

In 1998, Randall launched Emmett/Furla Oasis Films (EFO Films) alongside producer George Furla, a former hedge fund executive, and Oasis Films, a Dubai-based financial holding company. The company produced its first film in 2000 and has since found a very smart and inventive business model that has made them more than $1.2 billion in worldwide revenue to date.

They produce movies on small budgets in tax-incentive-friendly countries outside of the United States. The movie is later sold primarily overseas, as well as through on-demand streaming services in the U.S. The main component of this profitable model is that the films usually star older action stars — including legends like Bruce Willis, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Steven Seagal or Sylvester Stallone — who take a large salary for a minor amount of screentime.

He also has produced some largely popular blockbuster films, including Silence and The Irishman. Randall also executive produced 50 Cent‘s Starz drama Power from 2014 to 2020 when the series ended.

Randall Is on Reality TV

The producer started appearing on Vanderpump Rules alongside his longtime love in February 2020 during season 8. Randall has become a regular fixture on the Bravo series, especially since he and Lala welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, in March 2021.

Randall Is a Poker Pro

The filmmaker has been playing poker since 2012. He has won four tournaments, including two wins in $10,000 buy-in high roller tournaments at Aria Resort and Casino.

Over the course of his poker career, Randall has made regular TV appearances on PokerGO shows including Poker After Dark and Friday Night Poker. He has more than $590,000 in live tournament winnings as of February 2021.