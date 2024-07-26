Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift just keep proving they have the best friendship!

The It Ends With Us actress, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, to respond to Taylor’s message of support for Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine film, in which the pop star called the Deadpool actor her “godkids’ sperm donor.”

“Thank you Taylor Swift for honoring my guy(s),” Blake wrote, referring to Ryan, 47, and his costar Hugh Jackman. “I couldn’t have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour.”

In her Instagram Stories post on Thursday, Taylor, 34, shared a photo of herself with Blake, Ryan, Hugh, 55, and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. “Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film,” she wrote. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portrayal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich.”

The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker said that she didn’t know “how he did it” and joked that she wasn’t actually talking about Ryan, adding, “But that’s just Hugh for you!”

“These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” she continued.

Taylor then promoted Deadpool & Wolverine’s Friday, July 26, premiere and encouraged fans to buy tickets if they “like things that are unspeakably awesome.”

The singer ended her message with another joke pointed at Ryan. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she wrote, referencing his character’s name in the film.

Taylor, Blake and Ryan have had a close friendship dating back to 2015, when the A Simple Favor actress revealed that she was a huge Swiftie. The pop star developed a close bond with the couple’s three oldest kids, James, Inez and Betty, and used their names in her 2020 song “Betty.” Blake and Ryan have since welcomed a fourth child named Olin, and before the IF actor publicly revealed the baby’s name, he joked that Taylor had a hand in helping them choose monikers for their little ones.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is, and I’ll say this: We’re still waiting,” he said on the Today show in May.

Ryan also joked about the Grammy winner being an expensive babysitter for his kids in a Monday, July 22, interview with E! News.

“I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant,’” he said.

Taylor’s shout-out to her pal came amid rumors that she and her cats had a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as Lady Deadpool. However, Ryan himself shut down the speculation while also gushing about his close pal.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor. Because she’s our friend — that is not in this film,” he told the outlet. “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”