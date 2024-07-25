Taylor Swift joked that Ryan Reynolds is her godkids’ “sperm donor” in a sweet tribute ahead of the release of his film Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film,” Taylor, 34, wrote alongside a group photo with director Shawn Levy, Blake Lively, Ryan, 47, and Hugh Jackman. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portrayal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich.”

After noting she doesn’t “know how he did it,” Taylor joked that she wasn’t talking about Ryan in the tribute. “But that’s just Hugh for you!” she continued. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer then encouraged her social media followers to buy tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine, and promised the movie is “unspeakably awesome.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

She ended the caption by making one more joke targeted at Ryan. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” Taylor wrote, referencing his character’s name.

Taylor has had a close friendship with Ryan and Blake, 36, for years, and she has even created a close bond with their kids. Not only did she use the couple’s three eldest kids James, Inez and Betty’s names in her 2020 song “Betty,” but Ryan has been open about his family’s relationship with Taylor.

While speaking to E! News in an interview published on July 22, Ryan joked that the “Cornelia Street” singer is not a cheap babysitter. “I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant,’” he quipped.

Taylor gave Ryan’s latest film a shout out after speculation swirled that she and her cats were part of the movie. The rumors began in early July when Ryan took to Instagram to share a photo of his Deadpool character posed like Taylor on the cover of her 2021 album Evermore.

He then joked that production didn’t have enough money in their budget to hire Taylor for a cameo.

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor. Because she’s our friend — that is not in this film,” Ryan told E! News on July 22. “I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good. Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

However, he continued to fuel speculation when he promised the film has plenty of “surprises” during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsa/Getty Images

“I would say the folks that do show up in the movie, that somehow I don’t know how we managed to keep it a secret given the internet and all this stuff, ‘cause somehow it hasn’t come out,” the If actor said. “I would say they’re more surprises because they have beginnings, middles and ends. It’s not just like, ‘Hey! There’s the person.’ and we move on. They’re there for a reason.”