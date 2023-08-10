For years, Swifties were convinced that there was ~bad blood~ between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss, but what could have led to a fallout? The singer and the model appeared to have a strong friendship throughout the 2010s, but that quickly changed. Many are wondering what happened between the two women, but some are convinced that Scooter Braun — who is Karlie’s manager and Taylor’s archenemy — drove a knife through their bond.

Nevertheless, a source exclusively told Life & Style that whatever went down between Taylor and Karlie was “all water under the bridge” after the Project Runway judge was spotted attending one of the Grammy Award winner’s concerts in August 2023.

“Taylor and Karlie never confirmed or denied they weren’t friends anymore so to see Karlie at her concert was a beautiful gift that everyone was happy to witness,” the insider said that month. “The last time they were seen together was in 2018 so clearly something must have happened. … Apparently it wasn’t a major falling out, they were just on a ‘friends break.’”

Scroll down to see a timeline of Taylor and Karlie’s friendship and rumored feud!