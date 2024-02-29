Viewers got to see Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s love story when they starred on Vanderpump Rules, while they continued sharing insight into their romance with fans on social media when they left the reality show in 2020. Brittany revealed that they were having problems in February 2024, which has led many to wonder if they are still together.

Are Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Still Together?

Brittany revealed that there was trouble in paradise during the February 29, 2024, episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits.”

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” she told their listeners. “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

She then noted that they are currently focusing on what’s best for their son, Cruz. “I am taking things one day at a time,” the reality star added. “I don’t know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine.”

When Did Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Start Dating?

The pair met in the spring of 2015, which was in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules. After hitting it off, Brittany moved to Los Angeles to be with Jax during season 4.

Brittany and Jax’s romance hit a rough patch when he cheated on her with former costar Faith Stowers in between seasons 5 and 6.

“It is hard, trust me, and there are still days, sometimes, when you can’t help but think of horrible things from the past,” Brittany told Us Weekly about her decision to forgive Jax following his infidelity. “But for the most part, we’ve moved mountains in this relationship. I feel like we’re almost starting over, but we’ve grown so much. He does things before I even ask him now. Even just helping around the house. I can just tell in our everyday lives that he’s changed.”

However, they managed to work through their problems and got engaged less than a year after news of the cheating scandal broke in 2018. “She said yes!!!” Jax wrote via Instagram while sharing news of their engagement. “I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!”

The couple then took a major step in their relationship when they tied the knot in June 2019.

How Many Children Do Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Have?

Brittany and Jax became parents when they welcomed their only child, son Cruz, in April 2021.

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” the Kentucky native wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!”