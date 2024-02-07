celebrities who broke up in 2024 splits and divorces

Calling it Quits! Celebrities Who Broke Up in 2024: The Biggest Star Splits and Divorces

New year, new relationship drama. As 2024 rolled in, celebrity couples were already announcing that one of their resolutions was to split or divorce.

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and wife Rochelle announced they were divorcing on January 1. They pair shared they were separating in March 2023, but said at the time they hoped to make the marriage work.

The following day, The Bachelorette‘s Bryan Abasolo shocked fans when he filed for divorce from former lead Rachel Lindsay after more than four years of marriage, revealing in court papers that their date of separation was on December 31, 2023.

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio also called it quits this year, with the musician announcing their breakup on February 6.

Scroll down to see which celebrity couples split in 2024.