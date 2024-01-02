It’s over for The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo, as he filed for divorce from the reality star on Tuesday, January 2, in Los Angeles, according to court records viewed by Life & Style.

The chiropractor, 43, addressed the split shortly thereafter on social media.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Bryan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023. He is requesting spousal support and claims their North Hollywood, California, home is community property. The two do not share any children.

Rachel, 38, has not publicly responded to the divorce filing but gave some hints via two New Year’s Day Instagram Story posts that something was afoot. In a mirror selfie photo from a workout, she wrote she was “sweating out everything from 2023.”

The next slide showed a repost of “Lessons from 2023.” One was, “If they can’t show up for themselves, they won’t show up for you. Move on.” Another included, “If it’s forced it will probably fail,” while more lessons were, “It’s OK to outgrow people, places and things,” as well as, “Growing pains are necessary to get to the next level.” Rachel wrote “All of this” with a red heart emoji next to the list.

Rachel and Bryan fell in love on season 13 of the ABC hit and got engaged. Two years later, the couple wed in August 2019 in a romantic Mexican ceremony.

However, there was plenty of drama when it came to Rachel handing out her final rose to the Miami resident in Spain. She had fallen hard for finalist Peter Kraus and the pair had a tearful discussion about their future, where she wanted the commitment of an engagement, but he felt he wasn’t ready to propose after knowing each other for such a short time on the show.

While Peter described the bright future he saw for them and all of the wonderful things it included, he just wasn’t prepared to ask her to marry him at the final rose ceremony. Rachel ultimately had the ceremony which only included Bryan, who gave her the marriage proposal she had hoped for.

The former attorney and her estranged husband had always been quite private about their relationship and marriage. For a time, Bryan lived in Miami while Rachel resided in Los Angeles.

Less than two weeks before their split, Rachel said, “We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” during a December 21 appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast.

“I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she continued, adding, “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”