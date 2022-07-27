Looking back! Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus made a rare comment about his past relationship with leading lady Rachel Lindsay during season 13, proving he has a good sense of humor about his time in Bachelor Nation.

“Somewhere in Spain there is still a wine locker with this matching lock on it. Probably aged pretty well after [five and a half] years LOL,” Peter, 36, captioned a photo of himself holding a lock via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 26. The keepsake, which was engraved with “R&P,” was from his and Rachel’s drama-filled fantasy suite date in La Rioja, where they visited a wine cellar and stomped grapes in a vineyard.

Peter Kraus/Instagram

During their date, the attorney gave her contestant an invitation to the fantasy suite. However, when Rachel learned that Peter did not want to propose and simply hoped to continue their relationship post-show, they had a very emotional breakup.

The Dallas native went on to get engaged to Bryan Abasolo during the finale. They wed in August 2019 and currently live together in Los Angeles, California.

Peter rarely talks about his time on the reality dating show and even turned down the opportunity to be the Bachelor three times before Arie Luyendyk Jr. was eventually named the leading man for season 22.

However, the PKFit founder previously said he was “devastated” over his split from Rachel.

“It was a hard breakup,” the fitness coach told Entertainment Tonight in 2020 before referencing his drama-filled storyline on the season. “Going through the roller coaster of the show — with all the cliffhangers always seeming to be on me — it was an emotional toll. [Then], going on After the Final Rose and the things that happened there on set, that was hard.”

Peter added, “I’m an emotional guy, I’m a sensitive guy. I used to hide from that, but now I accept it and appreciate it. And that just makes me more hyperaware of the surroundings that I’m in, and The Bachelor is a big, big step I wasn’t ready for.”

For Rachel’s part, she revealed in 2020 that she and her ex had “communicated” since their emotional sit-down together on After the Final Rose, which aired in 2017.

“We’re adults here, we can all move on,” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which she used to host with Becca Kufrin. The Extra correspondent admitted that any sort of public friendship with Peter probably wouldn’t be a good idea.

“He was asking me questions about it and stuff, like, for some advice about responds he had gotten,” she explained at the time before revealing that they nearly followed each other on social media after their chat. “We almost hit that follow button, but it would just turn into something that it shouldn’t. I still get messages that tell me, ‘You were really into Peter.’ It’s like, guys, I’m married now. I just celebrated [our first] anniversary. It’s sad because we were like, ‘It’s probably not a good idea to hit that follow button.’”