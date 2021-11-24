Sisterly bond! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s teen daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt are “very close,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

While Shiloh, 15, “gets along with all her siblings,” notes the insider, she particularly leans on Zahara, 16, when it comes to all things “fashion.”

“Shiloh loves music, dance, acting and lately, thanks to her sister Zahara, fashion. It wasn’t always like that, but now she loves dressing up in her mom’s clothes,” explains the insider, adding, “Zahara is the real fashionista in the family.”

Zahara was born in January 2005 and adopted later that year by Angelina, 46, and Brad, 57, making her the oldest daughter in the family. The Maleficent actress gave birth to Shiloh, her and the Fight Club actor’s first biological child, in May 2006. They are also parents to Maddox, Pax and twins Vivienne and Knox.

The sisters have been slaying on red carpets all over the world with their mom, and as of late, they have even upcycled Angie’s old gowns.

At the Eternals premiere, Zahara looked stunning in her mom’s silver Elie Saab dress, which the Los Angeles native previously wore to the 2014 Oscars. As for Shiloh, she wore a Gabriela Hearst slip dress to the premiere that Angie was photographed in during a trip to Paris in July 2021.

It’s no secret the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress loves when her kids borrow from her wardrobe — and make the look their own. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,’” Angie told Daily Pop during an October interview. “I’m that mom.”

As Shiloh gets older, her offers in Hollywood are only increasing. A separate insider told Life & Style that the teen already “has a couple of offers” in the modeling industry that she’s “mulling over.”

Angelina is “well aware that there’s interest from the fashion world” to have her daughter model, but the Changeling actress isn’t “pushing” the subject and “will guide her as best she can,” added the insider.

While the protective mom “knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders,” she isn’t “going to throw her to the wolves.”

As far as what Brad thinks about his daughter stepping more into the spotlight, a separate source told In Touch he’s “happy” to see the teen “coming out of her shell.”

“Brad doesn’t want her growing up so fast but he’s proud to see her on red carpets. It’s been a confidence boost for Shiloh,” the source admitted. “Of course, he worries about the effect of Hollywood on all his kids, but he does trust Angie’s instincts in this area.”