What a makeover! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked stunning at the October 18 premiere of The Eternals, wearing an outfit that seemed to be the Gabriela Hearst slip dress that Angelina wore on a July 2021 trip to Paris.

The Maleficent star revealed that she made sure all her children wore sustainable clothing for the premiere. “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” Angie told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

The 15-year-old’s beige slip dress featured a folded neckline and an asymmetrical skirt where the hemline cut off above her right knee, while staying full length on the left side. The minimalist look, as she eschewed any necklaces, allowed Shiloh’s beautiful face to glow.

Shiloh, who wore makeup to the event, rocked a golden-hued eye with black liner that went perfectly with her outfit. She added a rosy lip for a pop of color. With the gorgeous makeup job, she resembled her famous mom on the red carpet.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shiloh is also now nearly as tall as Angelina, as when they walked together, she was nearly even with her 5’7” mom. She wore white ballet-style flats, so Shi’s height wasn’t aided by heels. When posing on the red carpet, the two weren’t next to each other, as in group photos, Shiloh’s sister Zahara, 16, or younger brother Knox, 12, stood on Angelina’s direct left side.

Shiloh’s sister Zahara wore the stunning silver Elie Saab gown that Angelina donned for the 2014 Oscars. She looked like a movie star herself in the ultra-glamorous frock. The family’s youngest daughter Vivienne, 12, looked so grown up since the last time she was seen out in public, wearing a lovely creme dress with elbow-length sleeves. Vivi has also had a major growth spurt, as when she posed next to Angelina on the red carpet, she proved to already be past her movie star mom’s shoulders in height. What a gorgeous family!