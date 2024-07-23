The trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new miniseries, The Perfect Couple, has everyone talking but for all the wrong reasons! “What has Nicole done to her face?” lamented one fan.

Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S., who has not treated the 57-year-old actress, weighs in. “It appears that Nicole has undergone a facelift, which has removed any drooping skin on her face,” he exclusively tells Life & Style. “She also may have undergone an endoscopic brow lift. This is a minimally invasive operation that lifts the brows higher without visible scars.”

Dr. Youn suspects that Nicole had an upper blepharoplasty, or upper eyelid lift, too, “as her eyes look more open,” in addition to getting a “conservative” amount of filler injected into her lips and cheeks. “Overall, I think she looks tight and refreshed,” he says. “Like she’s aged in reverse!”

Nicole, 57, is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, alongside Eve Hewson and Ishaan Khatter. The project is set to debut on the streaming service on September 5. In the trailer, Nicole looks more youthful than ever as she plays the mother of the groom, sparing no expense in planning her son’s wedding. However, drama ensues when a body is discovered amid the preparations.

In the past, the Australia native denied going under the knife but did admit to agreeing to previous injectables. “To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything,” she told Italian newspaper La Repubblica in 2013. “No surgery for me; I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again … I wear sunscreen, I don’t smoke, and I take care of myself, and I am proud to say that.”

Aside from cosmetic surgery, Nicole has faced criticism after fans observed that the Being the Ricardos actor had lost significant weight. In the last few years, the Academy Award-winning actress has filmed five TV shows and three movies, with insiders exclusively telling In Touch that the weight loss could be a result of being “overworked.”

Getty Images

“And on top of dealing with all that public criticism, she’s not giving herself enough time to recover from the constant strain of travel and long working hours,” a source told In Touch in December 2023. “She doesn’t have the comforts of home and barely sees her family, which is difficult for her and could explain why she doesn’t seem like herself.”

Sources say that Nicole has been “secretly struggling,” adding that the actress was doing her “best to hide it.”

“Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with her. Even those close to her are concerned,” the source dished. “The truth is, Nicole has been working herself ragged, and it’s taking a toll.”

Although Nicole hasn’t directly commented on her weight loss, nutrition expert Dr. Fred Pescatore, who has also not treated the actress, previously told In Touch that at 5 feet 11 inches tall, Nicole was about 25 pounds under the typical weight for her height.