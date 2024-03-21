Butterflies represent transformation and hope … but not for Nicole Kidman. The Oscar winner, 56, developed a phobia of the winged insects as a child in Australia when she came home and found a giant one on her front gate. To steer clear of it, she said, she “would climb over the fence, crawl around to the side of the house.” Nicole added that she’s tried to overcome her fright, to no avail: “I just don’t like the feel of butterflies’ bodies.”
Snoop Dogg: Horses
Snoop Dogg doesn’t horse around when it comes to his equinophobia. “I’m scared of horses,” the “Gin & Juice” rapper, 52, confessed on his Double G News series just last year. “You ain’t never seen me in a scene with a horse. I’ve been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s–t. Ain’t never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that motherf–ker away from me. I don’t know why!”
Tyra Banks: Dolphins
Guess she’ll be skipping SeaWorld. Since grade school, Tyra Banks has been terrified of dolphins. “I had these reoccurring dreams where I’d be in a swimming pool and dolphins would be surrounding me, and not even attacking me. They would just be bumping me with their nose,” the model, 50, once admitted on her namesake talk show. “I couldn’t wake up, and it was the weirdest, scariest nightmare for me.”
Olivia Rodrigo: Birds
Her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” samples birds chirping in the intro. But Olivia Rodrigo herself is skeeved out by them. “Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours,” the “Vampire” singer, 21, told Rolling Stone in 2023 of the winged beasts being her “biggest fear.” “Everyone’s all afraid about aliens and s–t. They’re like, ‘What are the aliens going to look like?’ I’m like, ‘We have birds on our planet, and we’re not scared of them. We’re fine!’”
David Beckham: Frogs
The 2014 documentary Into the Unknown sees David Beckham and friends motorcycle off on an adventure in the Brazilian Amazon. While plenty of fear-inducing species abound in that landscape, the one that haunted the former soccer star, 48, was a bit surprising. “The frog I was scared of. I’m not a big frog fan. I can’t lie,” David shared, noting there was one in particular on the trip that gave him fits. “It was orange. We were told it was dangerous.”