Nicole Kidman: Butterflies

Butterflies represent transformation and hope … but not for Nicole Kidman. The Oscar winner, 56, developed a phobia of the winged insects as a child in Australia when she came home and found a giant one on her front gate. To steer clear of it, she said, she “would climb over the fence, crawl around to the side of the house.” Nicole added that she’s tried to overcome her fright, to no avail: “I just don’t like the feel of butterflies’ bodies.”