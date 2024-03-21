Olivia Rodrigo: Birds

Her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” samples birds chirping in the intro. But Olivia Rodrigo herself is skeeved out by them. “Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours,” the “Vampire” singer, 21, told Rolling Stone in 2023 of the winged beasts being her “biggest fear.” “Everyone’s all afraid about aliens and s–t. They’re like, ‘What are the aliens going to look like?’ I’m like, ‘We have birds on our planet, and we’re not scared of them. We’re fine!’”