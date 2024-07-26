Courteney Cox “hired” best friend Jennifer Aniston to whip her into tip top shape for her upcoming role in Scream VII, an insider close to the women exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“When Courteney signed up to make another Scream this year she was very intentional about not wanting to go the Jamie Lee Curtis route of taking her on-camera aging overboard just to get attention and potential points from critics,” the insider says, referencing Jamie Lee Curtis’ performances in the latest Halloween (2018) and Halloween Ends.

“For Courteney, that’s just not what the Scream franchise is about,” the source continues. “For this movie, she’s committed to getting into the best shape of her life and looking hot as hell when she’s on camera.”

That’s where Jen, 55, who is no stranger to looking hot on camera herself, stepped in.

“Jen is absolutely helping out in that department! Even though working out together has not been a big part of their friendship historically, it is now,” says the source.

The Friends costars have been hard at work taking their natural beauty to the next level, especially after Courteney, 60, declared she’s done going under the knife to look glam.

After too many years of “too many injections,” the Scream queen decided to ditch the cosmetic fillers. “I messed up a lot and now, luckily … I was able to reverse most of that,” she said.

“It’s a domino effect,” the actress added. “You don’t realize you look a little off, so you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.”

Instead, Courteney has decided to get her butt whooped in the gym by Jen to break out a sexy 60 this summer and wow movie goers in Scream VII.

“Jen is especially good at not letting the pressure of an upcoming shoot take her out of ‘the zone’ she needs to be in to work out at as high a level as possible,” the insider dishes.

“She has a mental toughness around staying in shape – there’s no other way to describe it.”

Jennifer has been preparing for season 4 of The Morning Show lately and has even had close friends tell her she needs to take it a little easier in the gym. “Jen is pulling out all the stops and back on her most punishing workout schedule at her home gym, chasing the dragon of rock-hard abs and toned shoulders,” another insider previously told Life & Style.

“She’s going hard every single day on this stuff … right down to the chiseled stomach and perfect, yoga-fueled posture, and it’s working!” The insider said.

“Courteney is trying to get there herself and social media is where she goes for encouragement and, of course, it’s the place where she can make sure her legions of Scream fans approve of the effort she’s putting in,” the source tells.

“Jen is cracking the whip behind the scenes, but Courteney is really doing this for the fans who have been with these films since 1996!”