Many stars have embraced changing their appearances by getting cosmetic surgery done. However, not everyone has been happy with their results. Courteney Cox, Kristin Davis and Olivia Culpo and just three of the celebrities to publicly reveal they removed their filler after not being satisfied.
Which other A-listers have opened up about having their injectables dissolved over the years?
Courteney Cox
Fillers were not her friend! After years of “too many injections,” Courteney, 59, got rid of ’em. “I messed up a lot and now, luckily … I was able to reverse most of that,”she has said, adding, “It’s a domino effect: You don’t realize you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ’cause you look normal to yourself.
Olivia Culpo
Ahead of her Rhode Island “I do’s” with NFL star Christian McCaffrey, the pageant queen de-puffed her pout. “I had my lips dissolved,” Oivia, 32 – who’s previously confessed to getting Botox injected into several places on her face – confirmed in April. “I’m really happy the way they look now. Debating drilling again, but might just keep [them] like this.”
Tallulah Willis
Cosmetic enhancement became an unhealthy crutch for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter. “I recently got my filler dissolved after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me,” Tallulah, 30, dished in March. “I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like six years.”
Kristin Davis
The Sex and the City star has a very mixed relationship with injections. “I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” Kristin, 59, told The Telegraph. “I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.” Ultimately, she decided to stop getting jabbed, because it was the easiest option. “I can’t keep it up,” the actress noted. “I don’t have time.
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s never been shy about her love of nips and tucks, but her latest needlework was a bust. “Skinvive is not for everyone, and it was not good for me,” Lisa, 60, shared. “Luckily, we could dissolve it.” But that won’t stop her from experimenting in the future: “I’m always open to trying new things that sound good,” she’s declared.
Bhad Bhabie
Though the rapper is only 21, she had been a filler fiend until April, when she opted to remove them. “I had cheeks, lips, chin,” she explained in a video that warned others against the nonsurgical procedure. “It makes you look so much older and blocks your lymphatic drainage system, causing pillow face!”