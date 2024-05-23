Anya Taylor Joy Flashes Bare Butt in Lace Up Mini Dress Photos

Anya Taylor-Joy wore one of her most revealing looks ever for a Wednesday, May 22, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Her burgundy leather minidress was all business from the front, but the backside had an open space which revealed her right butt cheek. The design laced up in a corset-style to the top of her back, gradually widening completely.

Anya, 28, went commando, showing that not only was she without underwear, she wasn’t wearing a bra either.

The actress appeared on the CBS late night show to promote her new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, opening on Friday, May 24. She takes over the role Charlize Theron originated in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. While she didn’t bare her behind on TV, Anya posed up a storm on the sidewalk after taping the show.