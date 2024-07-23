Simone Biles is giving a behind-the-scenes look of the days leading up to the 2024 Olympics. In new photos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 22, the athlete revealed Team USA’s gymnastics tracksuits and shared a glimpse of her room at Olympic Village.

In one shot, Simone, 27, posed next to teammates Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles in their stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. Another image featured the trio joined by the other two members of the team, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. The ladies put their red, white and blue outfits, which featured USA emblazoned across the jacket and Team USA written on the pants, on full display. They also all wore matching Team USA hats and white sneakers.

Simone also revealed her American Flag and Olympic rings blanket, which was placed neatly atop her twin bed. The corner of the room had a small space to store clothing, along with a tiny nightstand. The Olympian is rooming with Jade, 24, in Paris, and posted a video of her teammate waving to the camera as they got ready for bed.

The Olympics will begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26. Simone and her teammates will then begin competing in the qualifying rounds on July 28 and continue with different events until August 5.

This is Simone’s third time as a member of the U.S. Olympic team. She made her Olympics debut at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won gold medals in the individual all-around, vault, and floor, as well as a bronze medal on balance beam. Team USA also won gold for the team all-around.

simonebiles/Instagram

At the 2020 Games in Tokyo, which took place during summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Simone and her teammates won silver for the team all-around. However, the Ohio native was struggling mentally. She wound up withdrawing from the individual all-around competition, and then stepped down from competing on the uneven bars, floor and vault. However, she did perform a watered-down version of her balance beam routine and still took home a bronze medal.

Simone eventually confirmed that she had been suffering from the “twisties,” a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose control over their movements mid-air. “I can’t even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist. Strangest and weirdest thing as well as feeling,” she admitted.

Now, she’s ready for redemption after earning her spot back on the team in 2024. “I never want to look back in 10 years and say, ‘Oh, what if I could’ve done another Olympic cycle or at least tried?’” Simone explained in her Netflix docuseries. “I didn’t want to be afraid of the sport anymore.”

In a recent interview on the Today show, Simone added, “As long as I was having fun and doing what I love, that’s all you can do. I don’t want to look back 50 years from now and be like, ‘Wow, she was good, but she was so miserable.’ And I think a couple times I might have thought that, but now I’m just like, ‘Wow, look at her go. She’s having so much fun. She’s loving what she’s doing with who she’s doing it with.’ So really just embracing that moment.”