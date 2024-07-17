Simone Biles may be one of America’s most well-known Olympians, but to her family at home, she’s just Simone. The Ohio native is set to compete in her third Olympics at the 2024 games in Paris, France, and fans are curious about her personal cheering squad a.k.a. the five siblings she has at home.

How Many Siblings Does Simone Biles Have?

Simone has five siblings. She and her younger sister Adria were adopted by their grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, after their mother, Shannon, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, resulting in them being placed in foster care. The professional athlete regards her grandparents as her parents because they have supported her tirelessly throughout her career.

“My family has meant the world for me and they’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am,” Simone told fans in the new documentary, Simone Biles: Rising, which premiered on Netflix in July 2024. “Starting with taking in my sister and I when we were younger.”

Ronald and Nellie share two children, Ronald Sr. and Adam. Ronald Sr. is the eldest and married his wife Samantha in 2020. Meanwhile, Adam has also had a helping hand in Simone’s gymnastic journey as he was the general manager at her training facility, World Champions Centre, in Spring, Texas.

“Simone’s biological mother is Ron’s daughter. And at the time, she had four children,” Nellie told producers in another scene. “Because of her substance abuse, they needed to take the children away from her.”

Apart from Adria, Simone has two other biological siblings, Tevin and Ashley, who were adopted by their great aunt and raised in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I was very fortunate to have me and Adria being adopted by my grandparents who are now officially my parents,” Simone told the cameras. “And so our two older siblings, Ashley and Tevin, got adopted by my aunt Harriet, which is my dad’s sister. So they stayed in Ohio, and we came down here to Texas.”

What Has Simone Said About Growing Up in Foster Care?

Simone has been open about her experiences growing up in the foster care system, revealing in the Simone Biles: Rising documentary that there was a lot of time she didn’t know “what was gonna happen.”

“You didn’t know if there was gonna be food on the table,” she told viewers. “You didn’t know if your mother was gonna come back home. And you’re so young, you don’t really know how to process that either.”

In the past, Simone has also been open about her mother and the challenges she encountered due to her mother’s addiction during her upbringing.

“Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail,” Simone shared during her time on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in May 2017. “I never had a mom to run to … At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care … Whenever we had visits with my grandpa [Ronald Sr.], I was so excited.”