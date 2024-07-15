Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens’ relationship proves that online dating apps do have success stories.

After meeting on Raya in March 2020, the universe slowed down the professional athletes’ hectic schedules during lockdown at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Simone and Jonathan laid the foundation of their relationship rather quickly and said “I do” three years later.

In December 2023, they showed how strong their partnership was after fans slammed Jonathan for claiming to be “the catch” in the relationship. Simone addressed her husband’s comments four months later and defended him against the online haters.

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” the legendary gymnast said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Because for me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.”