Simone Biles 'Broke Down' After Husband Jonathan Owens Interview

Olympian Simone Biles revealed she “broke down” following husband Jonathan Owens‘ controversial interview where he claimed he was a “catch.”

Simone, 27, made the revelation during a Wednesday, April 17, appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” ​ podcast, saying that while she was present with Jonathan, 28, during his interview on “The Pivot” podcast in December 2023, and was “feeling great.” However, she lost it when his comments when viral afterward.

“I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!'” Simone told ​ host Alex Cooper. “I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him.”

The gold medalist went on to defend her husband, saying, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!”

“I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, ‘Divorce him, divorce him’ … I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings,” Simone recalled.

“One night I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him. You don’t know who he is and if anybody’s met him, you know he’s the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.’ That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” the gymnast continued. “For me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.”

Simone described how she was unfazed by Jonathan’s comments at the time. “I was in the room. I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos. I was there for the whole entire video,” she said. “I was feeling great. I was like, ‘My man just killed that.’ They even panned over to me with that viral moment, and I just rolled my eyes and laughed.”

Jonathan described the origins of the couple’s relationship during a December 19, 2023, appearance on “The Pivot.” “It’s really how she pulled me, man. That’s the question,” he explained after they met on the dating app Raya in 2020.

“[I] had been on the app for a couple days and then she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is,’” he said. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up.’”

“I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So, in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she’s got to be good,” the Chicago Bears player continued.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” the professional athlete stated. “She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, ‘This is my third year [in the NFL], I’m trying … it’s kind of early, but, you know, it happens when you least expect it.”

Simone and Jonathan got engaged in February 2022 and married in April 2023.

The gold medalist told Alex, 29, that she knew Jonathan was the one for her after their first date.

“The first time I met him I came home from our date and said, ‘I’m going to marry him.’ I don’t know why I said that. I don’t know what it is. But I just felt something,” she shared.