Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens! The lovebirds, who started dating in March 2020, announced their engagement on Tuesday, February 15.

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you. You’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married, FIANCÉ,” the four-time gold medalist, 24, captioned several engagement photos via Instagram, including shots of the NFL star, 26, down on one knee.

“Ready for forever with you,” Jonathan commented. Moreover, the St. Louis, Missouri, native shared his own announcement via Instagram. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” Jonathan captioned the same photos, meaning he and Simone got engaged on Valentine’s Day. How sweet!

Of course, it didn’t take long before the comments section was flooded with well wishes. “I’M SCREAMING I’M SO HAPPY,” fellow Olympic gymnast Suni Lee wrote. “Congratulations,” former Bachelor Colton Underwood added, along with four red heart emoji.

Jonathan and Simone went Instagram official in August 2020 — and have been gushing over each other ever since! “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” the Columbus, Ohio, native said during a January 2021 virtual appearance on Today.

“Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor,” Simone assured. “He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

Prior to settling down with Jonathan, Simone dated former national-team gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it — but it was for the best,” the decorated gymnast previously told Vogue of their split. Although Simone never explained the exact reason she and Stacey, 28, called it quits, she did admit the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on their relationship.

“I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time,” Simone detailed. “That kind of throws your whole balance off … because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts.”