There’s no holiday more filled with romance than Valentine’s Day, which is why so many engagements happen on February 14. Several A-List celebrities have either popped the question or been the recipient of a Valentine’s Day proposal, with some couples going on to wed, while others later splitting up.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s Valentine’s Day 2019 engagement resulted in a baby daughter but no trip down the aisle … yet. The couple began dating in January 2016 but broke up in March of the following year. They were back together by August 2017, and the Carnival Row star went all out when he finally proposed to Katy.

The “Firework” singer revealed just over a week after their engagement how Orlando’s proposal was like something out of a “James Bond” film. “It was Valentine’s Day,” she said during a February 26, 2019, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We went to dinner, and I thought we were gonna see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter … It was really sweet. He asked me to marry him in a helicopter.”

Katy added that after a romantic flight, the helicopter landed on the rooftop of a building with everyone she loved waiting to celebrate their big news. “My whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well,” the American Idol judge gushed. While the pair has yet to wed, they welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

Christina Aguilera is another singer whose sweetheart proposed on Valentine’s Day. The “Beautiful” songstress met production assistant Matthew Rutler while shooting the 2010 film Burlesque. After four years of dating, Matthew asked Xtina to marry him during a tropical getaway.

“He asked and I said … ” Christina captioned a February 14, 2014, photo of the two holding hands with her wearing the massive vintage-style diamond sparkler that Matthew gave her. The pair had even more to celebrate when the following August, Christina gave birth to the couple’s first child, Summer Rain Rutler.

Not long after, she told People that they weren’t rushing to the altar, revealing, “Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our love or commitment. We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now.” The couple will celebrate eight years of engagement on February 14, 2022, and are just as happy now as they were when he proposed!

Scroll down for celebrities who got engaged on Valentine’s Day and find out if they’re still together!