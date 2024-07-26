Megan Fox sparked pregnancy speculation rumors after she appeared with a sizeable baby bump in Machine Gun Kelly‘s new music video, and fans want to know if the couple are expecting baby No. 1.

Is Megan Fox Pregnant?

In appearances throughout the spring and summer of 2024, including Michael Rubin‘s White Party in The Hamptons on the 4th of July, Megan shows no signs of being pregnant.

The Jennifer’s Body star wore a figure-hugging white mini dress that displayed her tiny waist and flat abs to the billionaire’s annual event. Megan proved she and fiancé MGK are still going strong as they posed for photos at the party.

Why Do Fans Think Megan Fox Is Pregnant?

The Transformers actress appeared in MGK and Jelly Roll‘s “Lonely Road” music video, which dropped on July 26, 2024, wearing several form-fitting sundresses where she rocked a large bump.

In one scene, MGK bent down to tenderly kiss Megan’s belly, while in another, the two each cradled her bump with both of their hands.

Fans flooded the “Emo Girl” artist’s Instagram post which featured clips from the video asking for answers.

“We need to know, WHAT IS GOING ON !? Are you having a baby!? WHAT IS HAPPENING?” one fan asked, while another wrote, “WAS THIS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT OR NOT?”

Who Is the Baby Girl in MGK and Jelly Roll’s ‘Lonely Girl’ Music Video?

The fans who watched MGK’s Instagram post clip video and not the entire music video would have seen that her “pregnancy” appeared to be a plot point.

As the rocker was taken away by police, his last act was to bend down and kiss Megan’s baby bump. The next scene cuts to “eight months later,” to show the New Girl alum cradling a baby wrapped in blanket as Jelly and wife Bunnie Xo coo over the infant.

Megan then brings the slightly older baby girl, wearing a pink dress, to visit MGK in prison. The two try to touch hands behind the glass barrier as credits start to roll. “Introducing Baby Violet Leika” is seen among the stars of the video.

In the comments of MGK’s Instagram post, a user claiming to be the baby’s mother chimed in to comment to another follower, “My daughter Violet haha. They spelled her last name wrong. It’s Cejka.”

Megan Fox Suffered a Pregnancy Loss With Machine Gun Kelly

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately …trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” Megan told Good Morning America in November 2023, although she wasn’t specific about when the pregnancy loss occurred.

In a poem featured in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, released that same month, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star wrote about having an ultrasound of a baby girl at the 10 week pregnancy mark where the learned she lost the child, sharing, “maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if I had…”

Another line read, “There is an ultrasound by your side of the / bed / Do you think that if she could have / she would have left a suicide note?”

How Many Children Does Megan Fox Have?

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. They welcomed firstborn Noah Shannon Green, on September 27, 2012. Bodhi Ransom Green was born on February 12, 2014, while Journey River Green arrived on August 4, 2016.