Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Share Three Beautiful Kids! Meet Their Sons and See Family Photos

So precious! Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s love story may not have gotten a fairytale ending, but they welcomed three beautiful children during their relationship.

The pair – who began their on again, off again relationship in 2004 – got married in 2010 and celebrated their nuptials in a very intimate wedding. After nearly two years of marriage, Megan and the Beverly Hills 90210 actor welcomed their first child, son Noah, in September 2012.

The Transformers actress announced the big news via Facebook, while sharing how she and Brian were “humbled” by the gift of their newborn “beautiful soul.”

“I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love,” Megan wrote at the time.

More than one year later, Megan and Brian’s second son, Bodhi, joined the family in February 2014. As they navigated parenthood, the duo filed for divorce in August 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. Much to fans’ surprise, Megan became pregnant with their third son, Journey, eight months later – whom they welcomed in August 2016.

The A-listers got back together shortly after Journey’s birth and even filed to dismiss the divorce. However, they ultimately split for good in May 2020 and a source exclusively told In Touch their relationship “just wasn’t working.”

“Due to their busy schedules, they were barely spending any time together. Megan felt so lonely and it was her decision to end it,” the insider said at the time.

Nearly three years later, the former couple started new relationships with their respective partners. Megan started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly in July 2020 and is now engaged.

As for Brian, he is dating girlfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Zane in June 2022.

A source close to Megan and Brian exclusively told In Touch in July 2021 that they were “putting their differences aside” to be amicable coparents.

“Brian and Megan had some issues about coparenting, mainly to do with who their kids were surrounded by,” the insider revealed at the time. “It’s still a work in progress, but they’re getting better. The good thing is that their kids like Sharna and MGK.”

The Don’t Blink actor also started focusing on his health because he “owed it” to his kids to “be around for as long as possible.”

“Obviously, there are unforeseen things and things that you can’t have no control over so that’s just part of life,” Brian exclusively told In Touch in November 2022. “But the things that you do have control over, as far as going in and getting screenings and being proactive and trying to take the best care of yourself, you can do those things.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Megan and Brian’s three beautiful children!