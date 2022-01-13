The ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Net Worths Are Impressive From Their Bravo Salaries, Real Jobs and More

Raking it in! Most of the cast of Summer House has hefty net worths thanks to their Bravo salaries and real jobs off-screen.

Season 6 featured plenty of show veterans, including Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller.

However, things were shaken up with the addition of Winter House star Andrea Denver and newcomers Mya Allen and Alex Wach. Southern Charm fan favorites Austen Kroll and Craig Conover also make appearances in the latest season.

While fans obsess over the Bravo show’s crossover hookups, love triangles and drama, money does become a storyline during season 6 after Kyle made a bombshell revelation in a season 6 promo that he’s “$4 million in debt.”

It’s still unclear if Kyle is actually in the red financially or in what context he was talking about the jaw-dropping debt. However, he is the owner of his own business, Loverboy Inc, which he cofound with his wife, Amanda. The alternative alcohol company and fitness app FENIX are Kyle’s primary businesses at the moment.

Kyle is a serial entrepreneur but has most likely built up his wealth thanks to his previous high-powered jobs at companies like Cigna, ZocDoc, Birddogs and more.

It’s also probable that the Bravo veteran is one of the highest-paid cast members. While the exact amount of money each star makes from the reality series is not known, multiple outlets report that the cast members’ salary most likely ranges from $10,000 to $20,000 per episode. There were 14 episodes during season 5, meaning the reality TV stars earned an estimated $140,000 to $280,000 per season. Not too shabby for a summer partying in the Hamptons!

That being said, the cast has previously admitted it’s tough hitting the bars all weekend on Long Island, considering most of them have standard 9-to-5 jobs during the week.

“I think we’re dealing with it more so than any show because we all scatter and go about our careers and our jobs Monday through Friday … it’s a lot,” Kyle divulged to Page Six in 2020.

Lindsay joked, “When we stay on Sundays and then drive Monday mornings, that’s when the scaries really hit.”

Keep scrolling to see the veteran cast of Summer House’s net worths and real jobs!