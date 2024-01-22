Parents to Be! Which Celebrities Announced Pregnancies, Babies on the Way in 2024

So many celebrities found out they had babies on the way in 2024, sharing heartwarming pregnancy announcements with fans.

Actress Jenna Dewan was one of the first stars to reveal they were adding to their family in the new year. The Rookie star showed off her bare baby bump while taking a bubble bath as fiancé Steve Kazee played the guitar and sang a love song next to the tub. “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she captioned the January 22 Instagram post, seemingly hinting that they’re having a second boy.

Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon also made a January pregnancy announcement, revealing they were expecting baby No. 2.

Scroll down to see which stars announced a pregnancy in 2024.