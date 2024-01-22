Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have another little one on the way! The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced on Monday, January 22, that they’re expecting baby No. 2.

The couple, who share a son, Dawson, 23 months, shared their exciting news via Amazon Live. In a separate interview with People, they opened up about Ashley’s pregnancy and how Dawson reacted to the news.

“I try to teach him, ‘Where’s the baby? It’s in the belly!’” Ashley, 35, shared. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Where’s the baby?’ and he’ll point to his belly. So he doesn’t get that it’s my belly. He has been extremely, even more so, of a mommy’s boy since this child has been in my belly.” Jared, 35, added, “So he is already getting jealous.”

Getty

Ashley had a difficult pregnancy with Dawson and suffered from severe morning sickness. Luckily, things haven’t been as bad this time around. “I had hyperemesis gravidarum last time, so that meant that I basically threw up almost every … well … I threw up multiple times a day up to about 30 weeks,” she admitted. “And the first 16 to 18 weeks were just absolutely debilitating. So I’m just so freaking grateful that I’m not experiencing that. I haven’t been great. I don’t like the feeling of being pregnant. I never want to feel this again. Just don’t like it.”

While the former reality stars said they think it’s “important” for them to give Dawson a sibling, they’re admittedly “overwhelmed” as they prepare to embark on this next chapter. “I want that big family dynamic, but man, having so many kids is just so overwhelming,” Jared said. “Even the idea of a second kid. It’s no longer two-on-one where we can play defense against him. Now it’s just one-on-one.”

Ashley and Jared met in 2015 when they were both contestants on Bachelor in Paradise. The former journalism student fell hard for Jared and was put in the friend zone. They both returned to the show for season 3 in 2016, with Ashley hoping for another shot with the Rhode Island native. Although Jared rejected her romantic advances, the two formed a close friendship after filming ended and wound up finally getting together romantically in 2018.

Just weeks after they confirmed that they were dating, Ashley and Jared returned to Paradise and got engaged. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed Dawson in January 2022.