Ashley Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon are first-time parents! The Bachelor Nation couple welcomed a son, Dawson, on January 31. “Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother,” Jared shared via Instagram, adding, “He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!”

“The labor went well, so Ashley is recovering right now … We’re going to eat, we’re going to sleep, and we’re very excited for you guys to see Dawson,” a thrilled-looking Jared told fans in the video.

The couple had their son’s name planned out in advance of his birth. The pair explained during a January 18 Amazon Live session from the baby’s nursery that their son would be called Dawson Demitri Haibon, with his first name being a nod to Leonard DiCaprio‘s character in 1997’s Titanic.

Jack Dawson is “one of Ashley’s loves,” Jared said of Leo’s doomed ocean liner passenger. Ashley added that being such a fan of the actor, “Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us.” Their son’s middle name doesn’t have any special meaning behind it, as it was simply a moniker that Ashley and Jared liked and agreed upon.

The couple got engaged in Mexico at the end of season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. Ashley had originally competed on Chris Soules‘ season 19 of The Bachelor, while Jared had sought Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette. He and Ashley had a flirtation on the second season Bachelor in Paradise but were fully ready to commit to true love three seasons later.

The couple wed on August 11, 2019, in Newport, Rhode Island in front of 180 family, friends and Bachelor Nation pals. Former Bachelor Nick Viall served as one of Jared’s groomsmen and even caught Ashley’s floral bouquet toss.

Ashley and Jared shared their pregnancy news during a July 2021 Amazon Live session, where they told fans that she was 10 weeks along. The couple revealed that they already had a name picked out for a baby boy but were still debating on what to name a daughter. On August 26, the couple used the same platform to share that they were expecting a son.

“I’m super excited. I hope that he likes some of the things I loved growing up, like Star Wars and comic books and sports,” Jared said during the live stream, adding, “I’ve always dreamed of coaching my son’s little league team, so I hope he likes playing baseball. I guess we’ll find out. I also really hope he becomes the next kicker for the New England Patriots.”