Taylor Swift Has Wardrobe Malfunction at Sweden Concert

Taylor Swift called for a quick intermission during her final show of the Stockholm, Sweden, leg of her Eras tour after suffering a wardrobe malfunction. An attendee shared a clip of the moment via TikTok on Monday, May 21, and unsurprisingly, the A-lister shook off the mishap like a pro.

During the start of the video, Taylor, 34, – who donned a high-to-low royal blue dress – casually told the crowd to “talk amongst” themselves. The “Down Bad” singer then walked across the stage to her grand piano and placed her guitar down before fidgeting with her gown. The audio captioned fans’ reactions when Taylor sat on the piano bench and unwrapped the top of her dress, exposing a sparkly gold bra, which is one of her Tortured Poets Department segment costumes. The stadium started yelling excitedly as they thought Taylor was doing a costume change, but realized she needed fashion assistance when a crew member approached her for help.

“She’s having a wardrobe malfunction,” a fan said in the crowd, before the Grammy-winning artist’s dress was fixed and she did a celebratory dance.

“And then she sang [‘]How Did It End[‘],” the TikTok user captioned the post.

The slip-up was so seamless that people didn’t realize they were witnessing a wardrobe malfunction until the crewmember appeared on stage to assist Taylor. Fans complimented the “Karma” singer’s poise and pointed out how much she has grown into a seasoned performer.

“THAT LITTLE DANCE MOTHER YOU ARE SO CUTE,” one person wrote in the comments section of the post. “I’ve loved watching her throughout the years becoming more and more confident,” a second fan commented.

Taylor loved the fans of Stockholm and dedicated an Instagram post to thank the attendees for making history at the venue.

“Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights,” she captioned the Monday, May 20, post, alongside photos of the concerts. “Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden – but it won’t be our last …”

Taylor kicked off the Europe leg of her Eras tour on May 9 after taking a two-month break. The Lorax star had an eventful break ​with boyfriend Travis Kelce and releasing her 11th studio album, TTPD, in April. The “Lover” signer rearranged her show sets to include songs from the new album and wore new dazzling outfits to go with them.